LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Resorts announced Monday that 15-time basketball all-star Shaquille O'Neal will become a brand ambassador for WynnBET, the company's sports betting mobile app.
O'Neal, who as DJ Diesel performs at Wynn's Encore Beach Club, is set to provide his expertise as a strategic consultant. O'Neal will be featured in WynnBET's advertising campaigns across TV, digital and print, as well as attend events for the company.
To comply with NBA rules, O'Neal will sell his ownership stake in the Sacramento Kings. O'Neal is expected to begin appearing in advertising campaign later this year.
