LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A sexual assault victim was found inside the same room of a reported fire at Excalibur Hotel and Casino Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas police.
Clark County Fire Department responded to a room fire on the Las Vegas Strip about 11:32 a.m., police said. During the call, officers discovered a sexual assault victim.
The fire originated in the room located at 3850 South Las Vegas Boulevard, fire officials said. A mattress in room 6152 caught fire, activating sprinklers.
One person was treated at the scene and transported for aid, officials said. No one was evacuated from the hotel.
The Excalibur remained open to the public and Las Vegas Boulevard was unaffected, police said.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and worked to ventilate smoke from the sixth floor. Damage from the fire was minimal, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation. A suspect is still outstanding and a description was not immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.