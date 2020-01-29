LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sewer work will begin next week along Blue Diamond Road in the southwest valley.
The Clark County Water Reclamation District has announced lane restrictions that will be in place during the work being done as part of the Southwest Interceptor project. Construction work will primarily occur at the intersection of Arville Street and Blue Diamond, according to a district news release. Traffic control will extend to Dean Martin Drive and Lindell Road, depending on which phase of the project is ongoing.
Patrons will have access to all businesses, with limited left turns on Blue Diamond, the release said. Most work will occur on during nighttime hours on weekdays. Lane restrictions will not be in place when work is not being conducted, with the exception of a 24-hour closure during Phase 3.
While work is taking place, drivers should take precautions, use alternate routes when possible and allow extra time when traveling through the area, the release said.
Phase 1
9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily Sunday through Thursday
Blue Diamond/Arville intersection (south): Three right lanes of eastbound Blue Diamond will be closed to allow for the installation of pipe into the intersection. Arville traffic will be shifted east, with both directions of travel open, including across the intersection.
Phase 2
9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily Sunday through Thursday
Blue Diamond/Arville intersection (center): Three left lanes of Blue Diamond will be closed in both directions to allow for pipe installation across the intersection. Arville traffic will be shifted east, with both directions of travel open, including across the intersection.
Phase 3
24-hour closure
Blue Diamond intersection (west): A 24-hour closure will be implemented to set up a bypass and install an additional line. Barrier rail will be placed across the entire intersection running east and west. Three lanes of east- and westbound travel will be maintained. Because of the barrier rail, Arville traffic will not be able to cross the intersection.
Phase 4
9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily Sunday through Thursday
Blue Diamond intersection (NORTH) Closure of 3 right lanes of westbound Blue Diamond to allow for pipe install leaving the intersection. Arville traffic will be shifted east with both direction of travel open, including crossing the intersection. Sunday-Thursday 9pm-5:30am daily.
