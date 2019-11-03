LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating an incident that involved a man with a knife that ended as a crash in the central valley.
The incident started on the 3600 block of West Bonanza Road around 1:44 a.m. on Nov. 3, police said. A man at a party with friends and family became distraught, took his infant child and began cutting himself.
According to Las Vegas police, the man got into his vehicle with his child and drove away. Family members called police. While officers were on their way, they came across the scene of a crash on Alta Drive and South Valley View Boulevard around 1:51 a.m.
Officers determined that one of the vehicles involved in the crash belonged to the man who became distraught at the party. Police said it appeared the man was headed south on Valley View when he failed to stop at a stoplight and collided into a four-door sedan.
Las Vegas police said the man and his child were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Four people in the sedan were also taken to a nearby hospital.
One of the sedan's occupants suffered critical injuries, while the other three passengers had non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Impairment is suspected in the crash.
The distraught man was detained by police and will likely be arrested, Las Vegas police said.
Traffic was shutdown in all directions while police investigated the scene. Lanes have since reopened in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
