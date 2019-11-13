LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "Come and play, everything's a-okay! Friendly neighbors there, that's where we meet! Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?"
The iconic children's show is coming to Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The show is called, "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Own Magic."
In partnership with the nonprofit, educational organization Sesame Workshop, the production will feature magician Justin coming to Sesame Street to put on a magic show for the whole neighborhood.
Elmo, who wants to be a part of the show, teams up with Abby and Justin to embark "on an amazing journey where Elmo learns how to do magic," a release from the Orleans Arena said.
Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover, Rosita, Count von Count and Gronger will also be a part of the show.
Ticket prices start at $20 plus fees, and can be purchased online. Guests can also buy tickets on Sesame Street Live's website. Tickets can also be purchased in-person inside gift shops at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town.
Depending on availability, tickets can also be purchased on the day of the show.
