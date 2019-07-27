LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said three motorcyclists were involved in an accident on U.S. 95 at Interstate 11 Saturday afternoon.
The Regional Transport Commission of Southern Nevada tweeted about the crash around 12:33 p.m. on July 27.
North and southbound lanes on I-11 were closed from Boulder City and Searchlight, but the northbound lanes were reopened around 1 p.m. RTC tweeted. Southbound lanes remained closed.
#FASTALERT 27-Jul-19 1:00 pm,=UPDATE= North Bound US-95 Now Open,US-95 Southbound at I-11 Ramps (from Boulder City),Remains Closed.— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 27, 2019
According to NHP, one person involved in the crash suffered a serious leg injury and was transported to the hospital. Two others involved in the crash were expected to be okay.
RTC said the highway was closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
