LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County announced a series of new projects and upgrades that would be coming to the "resort corridor" starting mid-November.
The county has called the project, "The Resort Corridor Project."
According to county officials, the projects would include new pavement, water main line replacement, modifications for intersections for improved pedestrian crossing, upgrades to traffic signaling systems and lighting, and enhancements to median landscaping and LED lighting.
The improvements will be installed between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Boulevard on Las Vegas Boulevard, the county said. Work hours will generally be between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.
The lane closures on #LasVegas Blvd scheduled for 12:30-11 a.m. Fri Nov. 22, will not happen as the previous two days of rain affected the schedule for the rest of this week.#Laneclosures are still planned for 12:30-11 a.m. Mon through Wed Nov. 25-27, weather permitting.— The Resort Corridor Projects (@ResortCorridor) November 22, 2019
County officials said there may be 24-hour lane restrictions in some areas. Drivers were advised to expect lane closures and lane shift areas, with most traffic being impacted during the overnight hours.
The Resort Corridor Project is scheduled to be completed by summer 2021.
(1) comment
Let's continue to torture the crazy drivers on the strip.
