LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Senator Kamala Harris's campaign announced the Democrat presidential candidate would be returning to the Las Vegas Valley in August.
Harris will be visiting the valley on August 3 and 4. According to her campaign, the California senator would participate in the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees 2020 public service forum.
Alongside other guests, Harris will be discussing top issues concerning Nevadans, as well as hosting additional public events throughout the weekend and going over her 3AM Agenda.
This will be Harris's sixth visit to Nevada as a presidential candidate and her eighth visit to Nevada since 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.