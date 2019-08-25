LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Fire District responded to an accident involving two semi-trucks on Interstate-15 near Halloran Summit.
According to CHP's Barstow office, the crash was reported about 11:47 a.m. One of the semi-trucks in the collision had caught on fire.
BAKER: #SBCoFD on scene of a TRAFFIC COLLISION with FIRE, NB15 near Halloran Summit. Two Semi trucks well involved with fire. Expect delays on I-15 in the area. Krn pic.twitter.com/ZGyOoBj5jl— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) August 25, 2019
By about noon, all northbound lanes on I-15 were blocked and the brush in the middle of the highway was starting to catch on fire, CHP reported. All lanes were blocked while fire crews responded to the scene.
Traffic had reopened in one lane by about 1 p.m., according to CHP.
RTC Southern Nevada wrote on Twitter there was a 10-mile backup headed south to California on I-15 and that motorists should expect delays.
#FASTALERT8/25/2019 1:00 PMHeavy Traffic I-15 South to California10 Mile Back-UpExpect Long Delays— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 25, 2019
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
