I15 Halloran Summit accident
(San Bernardino County Fire District/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Fire District responded to an accident involving two semi-trucks on Interstate-15 near Halloran Summit.

According to CHP's Barstow office, the crash was reported about 11:47 a.m. One of the semi-trucks in the collision had caught on fire.

By about noon, all northbound lanes on I-15 were blocked and the brush in the middle of the highway was starting to catch on fire, CHP reported. All lanes were blocked while fire crews responded to the scene.

Traffic had reopened in one lane by about 1 p.m., according to CHP.

RTC Southern Nevada wrote on Twitter there was a 10-mile backup headed south to California on I-15 and that motorists should expect delays.

No other details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.