LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Donald Trump again threatened action on the state after the Nevada legislature passed a bill to allow all mail-in voting for the November election.
The legislature passed the bill Sunday, allowing all active voters to receive a mail-in ballot. Governor Steve Sisolak is expected to sign the bill, making Nevada one of seven states that will automatically send mail-in ballots.
UPDATE (AUG. 3): On Monday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 4, that would all…
Trump tweeted Monday morning that the bill was signed to "steal" the state from Republicans in the upcoming election.
"In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state," Trump said. "Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!"
In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court! https://t.co/cNSPINgCY7— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020
Trump had threatened litigation before the bill was passed Sunday.
"This is outrageous," Trump tweeted Sunday morning, in response to former gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt suggesting the bill would "steal the election." "Must be met with immediate litigation!"
This is outrageous. Must be met with immediate litigation! @GOPChairwoman https://t.co/CD6bD3Kn6J— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske told lawmakers Friday that she wasn’t aware of any fraud in the June primary, during which Nevada mailed all active voters absentee ballots and only opened a limited number of polling places to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid released the following statement:
Donald J. Trump has no integrity and no scruples. That's why he's lying about our state leaders and threatening a bogus lawsuit simply because Democrats made it easier for people to vote. His desperate tweets are the clearest sign he knows he’s going to lose in November. Trump should be more focused on preventing more deaths from this global pandemic and ensuring our economy recovers. I am proud of the work of Governor Sisolak, Speaker Frierson, and Majority Leader Cannizzaro for protecting Nevadans’ constitutional right to vote and making sure as many eligible voters as possible are able to make their voice heard safely in this election.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(8) comments
I hope he stops all federal aid coming to this state. This legislature is the absolute worst. To all the union voters you think you'll win all your jobs back, if Biden wins. You'll all be replaced with cheap labor. You reap what you sow.
He would not have the ability to cut federal dollars. Federal aid agreements are often drafted by congress or through negotiated deals between federal agencies and state governments. For example if he wanted to cut aid to Nye County's highways system he would also need to end all shipments of low level nuclear waste to the Nevada National Security Site, as they have an agreement between the county and DOE to provide funding to highways for each shipment of radioactive material that travels over them. If the president were to cut that off it would create a nuclear waste backlog problem across the entire department of energy complex. That is the problem, the president often proposes overly simplistic solutions to complex problems.
Scumolacks soyboy from the mgm probably has a warehouse full of thugs ,just waiting to comit the scandal!
Call a special session just so you can pass cheat by mail? The dems are the scum of the earth and this independent will never vote for another one as long as I live.
There were 33 million mail-in ballots cast in the 2016 election, and last time I checked President Trump won that election. Mail-in ballots do not favor either side.
Yes. President Trump won last time, because everybody thought Hillary had it all wrapped up. Obviously somebody miscalculated. So this time the gloves come off. The socialists will pull out all the stops. Gun sales have gone out of sight. President Trump was not supposed to win. This is the worst knock down drag out election I have ever seen. I will never take my freedom for granted again after this fiasco. Good day to you.
We got five ballots at our home for my wife and I One was for a man who died two years ago. Many people never got a main in ballot at all. This is the end of freedom forever in Nevada. Mail in balloting is voter fraud on steroids'. The Democrats have destroyed Las Vegas and have ended freedom in Nevada with a fake pandemic and fraudulent testing. It is biologically impossible to have the flu and not have any symptoms..that shows you just how bad the Covid fraud is
If you had filled out the extra ballot, it would have been thrown out, unless you were able to properly match the signature of the ballot accidentally sent to you. It is the safe safety measure that is put in place for in-person voting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.