LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- President Donald Trump again threatened action on the state after the Nevada legislature passed a bill to allow all mail-in voting for the November election.

The legislature passed the bill Sunday, allowing all active voters to receive a mail-in ballot. Governor Steve Sisolak is expected to sign the bill, making Nevada one of seven states that will automatically send mail-in ballots.

Trump tweeted Monday morning that the bill was signed to "steal" the state from Republicans in the upcoming election.

"In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state," Trump said. "Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!"

Trump had threatened litigation before the bill was passed Sunday.

"This is outrageous," Trump tweeted Sunday morning, in response to former gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt suggesting the bill would "steal the election." "Must be met with immediate litigation!"

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske told lawmakers Friday that she wasn’t aware of any fraud in the June primary, during which Nevada mailed all active voters absentee ballots and only opened a limited number of polling places to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid released the following statement:

Donald J. Trump has no integrity and no scruples. That's why he's lying about our state leaders and threatening a bogus lawsuit simply because Democrats made it easier for people to vote. His desperate tweets are the clearest sign he knows he’s going to lose in November. Trump should be more focused on preventing more deaths from this global pandemic and ensuring our economy recovers. I am proud of the work of Governor Sisolak, Speaker Frierson, and Majority Leader Cannizzaro for protecting Nevadans’ constitutional right to vote and making sure as many eligible voters as possible are able to make their voice heard safely in this election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.