LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a homicide in the northwest valley on Saturday morning.
A suspect was arrested later in the day, police said. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Brian Love in police booking logs. Love worked as an armed security guard at the shopping center. He is facing an open murder charge, according to jail records.
Love was brought to Metro headquarters for questioning, police said.
According to homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, police were called to the 6400 block of North Decatur Boulevard, near the 215 Beltway, about 8 a.m. on June 29.
Police later stated the victim was shot around 1 a.m.
An employee at the shopping center was arriving for work when they noticed a man lying face down near the sidewalk area, Spencer said. When the employee looked closer, they noticed the victim had been shot multiple times and called 911.
Police and medical personnel arrived, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Spencer said police would be canvassing the shopping center for several hours to look for any surveillance video or witness who could clarify as to what happened.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
There is a regional problem with predatory and paranoid security personnel that actively seek opportunities to assert aggression. The problem is worsened in all instances where the local police and the regional security licensing board protect dangerous and violent behavior directly, or indirectly by neglecting complaints or lack of oversight.
The low IQ security guards now want to be like the killer cops and get some publicity
Seems like many are low paid, low experience, and looking for action in the job and off the job. Security should be held to a stricter standard.
