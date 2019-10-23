LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a second suspect was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the northwest valley that occurred in July.
Darzell Victor, 18, was identified as the second suspect by police. He was arrested on Oct. 22 by the Criminal Apprehension Team and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
Police said Victor is facing open murder, discharging a gun into or at an occupied structure and conspiracy to commit murder.
On July 3, Las Vegas police were called to the 3100 block of Soaring Gulls Drive near West Cheyenne Avenue and Rampart Boulevard around 3 p.m. Officers found 21-year-old Michael Menephee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was sent to University Medical Center for treatment.
Menephee died from his injuries a few days later, and the Clark County coroner ruled his death as a homicide.
Las Vegas police said Menephee answered the front door to his apartment and was shot shortly after.
The first suspect arrested in connection to the shooting was 28-year-old Alvester Wilson. According to police, he was considered the primary suspect.
Wilson was arrested on July 16 after he barricaded himself on the 9700 block of Fox Estate Drive, near South Decatur and Silverado Ranch boulevards. He is also being held at CCDC.
According to jail records, Wilson is facing open murder, discharging a gun at or into a structure, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges.
