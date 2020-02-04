LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two suspects in a Seattle shooting appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning.
Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver were arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Saturday morning near West Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard.
A judge ordered Tolbert and Tolliver be extradited to Seattle within the next 30 days.
Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best identified Tolbert and Tolliver as suspects in the shooting death of 50-year-old Tanya Jackson, a resident of a group housing facility in downtown Seattle. Seven people were also wounded in the shooting.
Records show Tolbert and Tolliver have lengthy arrest records, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said both have gang connections.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
