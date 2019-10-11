LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lawyers for Scott Gragson filed a motion Thursday in District Court to get his blood alcohol test thrown out, according to court documents.
Attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld argue in the motion that Gragson's blood test was beyond the two hour limit when police arrived at the scene of the crash.
In the motion filed by Gragson's attorneys, they claim the officer knew "he was beyond the two hour rule" without notifying the Court.
Melissa Newton, a mother of three, was killed in the crash in May. Three others were injured as a result of the crash. Newton's family and the other crash victims have filed lawsuits against Gragson.
Gragson, 53, faces one count of DUI resulting in death, three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and four counts of reckless driving. Gragson has pleaded not guilty.
According to the motion filed on Oct. 10, Gragson's blood wasn't drawn until about three hours after the crash, even though a warrant had been obtained before the two hours had passed.
In Gragson's arrest report, his blood-alcohol level was reported to be 0.147 percent, almost twice the legal limit of 0.8 percent. Gragson admitted to Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers that he had been drinking for a few hours the day of the crash.
One hour after that first test, Gragson's blood alcohol level tested at 0.128 percent, still above the legal limit for Nevada drivers.
His lawyers claim the charges and evidence against Gragson should be dismissed in the case. Chesnoff and Schonfeld filed a motion in September that alleges the evidence presented in Gragson's grand jury hearing wasn't enough to establish that Gragson committed the crimes he's charged with.
The attorneys' petition also targets several key pieces of evidence, including blood draws and statements taken from Gragson after the crash, testimony by University Medical Center staff, and a search warrant for the blood sample.
Both attorneys have asked prosecutors to withhold evidence from the grand jury. The grand jury heard that evidence at proceedings, which happened on June 13, July 11 and July 18, and returned the multi-count indictment against Gragson.
Gragson's criminal trial is scheduled for March 2020.
