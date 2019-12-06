HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A student was arrested Friday morning after school police said he brought a BB gun to school.
Clark County School District police said they received a report of a possible weapon at Basic High School. CCSDPD said they partnered with school staff to investigate and found a BB gun in a 17-year-old male student's backpack.
CCSDPD said the student was arrested on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and carrying a concealed weapon. The student was taken to juvenile booking, police said.
A parent letter was out in regards to the incident:
Dear Parents/Guardians:
This is Basic Academy of International Studies Principal Gerald Bustamante. In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today.
Today, the Clark County School District Police Department recovered a BB weapon from a student on our campus.
There were no threats made against our school or an individual.
Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.
Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.
We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns, questions or need school assistance, please contact me at (702) 799-8000.
Thank you.
No threats of violence were made to the school, according to CCSDPD.
