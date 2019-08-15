NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 16-year-old was arrested for loitering on campus with a weapon ahead of an intended fight with a middle school student, according to Clark County School District and North Las Vegas police.
According to authorities, officers were called to Marvin M. Sedway Middle School, located near West Gowan Road and Revere Street, around 3:30 p.m. A fight between a middle school student and a high school student.
Sgt. Bryan Zink with CCSD police said the 16-year-old high schooler hid a BB gun in a bush after school and told police it was for self-defense.
North Las Vegas police were called to the campus to help search for a student with a gun in the outlying areas around the school, said Eric Leavitt with NVLPD.
No injuries were reported.
