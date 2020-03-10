LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to three different school bus crashes on the 215 beltway Tuesday morning during a wet morning commute.
A school bus overturned shortly after 7:15 a.m. near 215 westbound east of Durango. NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said two school staff members were on board the bus at the time of the crash, but no students were on the bus. Both occupants were taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Another school bus crashed into multiple vehicles on 215 westbound east of Decatur. Smaka said no students were on board and no injuries were reported.
At 215 eastbound near the I-15, a school bus crashed into a Lexus, NHP said. No students were on the bus and no injuries were reported, NHP said.
Smaka said the multitude of crashes around the Las Vegas Valley were mostly due to slick road conditions.
