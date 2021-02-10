SafeNest

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Spread a little love at SafeNest ahead of Valentine's Day.

The non-profit is hosting a virtual champagne tasting on Friday, Feb. 12 from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Boxes are available for purchase for $150

Boxes include:

  • Champagne
  • Premium Whiskey
  • Custom Chocolates
  • 2 Champagne Flutes
  • Chambord
  • 1 Raffle Ticket

All proceeds from this event will go right back into the non-profit's “Invest in the Nest” sustainability fund which supports the emergency shelter, crisis hotline, counseling, as well as advocacy and prevention education.

Valentine's boxes can be purchased online. Once purchased, the boxes can be picked up between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 3900 Meadows Lane.

