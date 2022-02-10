LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Due to an ongoing labor shortage and increasing pandemic-related issues, RTC announced it will operate on a Saturday schedule, six days a week, Mondays through Saturday, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22.
RTC said the change in service will help provide a more predictable and reliable schedule for customers as it works to keep existing drivers healthy and train new operators.
In an effort to educate passengers about the change and thank them for their patience, RTC is hosting these Transit Rider Appreciation Week events with giveaways and prizes:
- Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave.
- Thursday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the South Strip Transit Terminal, 6675 Gilespie St.
