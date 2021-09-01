LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is warning their commuters of several service delays.
RTC said they are experiencing a shortage in drivers and security officers. RTC CEO MJ Maynard issued an apology for the delays due to the shortage and said they currently have about 180 open positions.
"We apologize in advance for the travel delays that you may experience," Maynard said in a letter posted to RTC's website. "Please do not blame the delay in service on your bus driver, who is working hard to cover extra shifts to try to provide you with reliable service. This is a very fluid situation, and service levels may vary from day to day based on workforce availability."
You can apply for one of their nearly 200 opened positions here.
Contractors are offering signing bonuses and incentives to anyone that is qualified for the position.
The agency is also asking for commuters to be patient and not blame the delay in service on the bus driver.
For real time information you can subscribe to their email and text alerts here or download the ride RTC app to check the map for active buses on routes. If you have any questions, you can contact RTC at (702) 228-RIDE or email rtcomments@rtcsnv.com.
