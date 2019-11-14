LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several Las Vegas public transit routes will be detoured this weekend to accommodate road closures in place for the Humana Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada's detours are expected to be in place from about 2:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday, according to an RTC news release. Transit riders should expect delays on many routes through downtown and the resort corridor and should allow extra time for their commute.

• DEUCE ON THE STRIP AND STRIP & DOWNTOWN EXPRESS (SDX): There will be no service on Las Vegas Boulevard between downtown Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay. The Deuce will serve temporary stops along Paradise and the SDX will serve temporary stops along Dean Martin Drive and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive (Industrial Road). Deuce service in downtown will be accessible on Stewart Avenue, two blocks north of the Fremont Street Experience. The Las Vegas Premium Outlets North and South, the Bonneville Transit Center (BTC) and the South Strip Transit Terminal (SSTT) will continue to be served. Partial detours along Las Vegas Boulevard (The Strip) will begin at 9 a.m. Follow signage instructions posted at bus stops.

• ROUTE 104 will be on detour south of Tropicana. There will be no service in the Russell Road/Las Vegas Boulevard area.

• ROUTE 108 will be on detour between St. Louis Avenue and Bonneville Avenue, using primarily Maryland Parkway instead of Paradise Road.

• ROUTE 109 will be on detour between Charleston Boulevard and the Bonneville Transit Center (BTC). Route will remain on Maryland Parkway up to Stewart to serve segments not served by Route 208.

• ROUTE 113 will be on detour in the downtown area. The nearest stop for the Fremont Street area will be near Las Vegas Boulevard and Stewart.

• ROUTE 119 will not be accessible along Spring Mountain Road at Las Vegas Boulevard. The nearest access to the Strip will be along Paradise. Route will end at Tropicana Avenue.

• ROUTE 201 (MAJOR DETOUR) service will be disrupted between I-15 and University Center Drive (formerly Swenson Street). The nearest access to Las Vegas Boulevard will be at Tropicana and Dean Martin.

• ROUTE 202 (MAJOR DETOUR) service will be disrupted between Valley View Boulevard and Howard Hughes Parkway. The nearest access to Las Vegas Boulevard will be at Flamingo Road and Howard Hughes. Expect east-west trips to take longer than regularly scheduled.

• ROUTE 203 will be on detour between Mel Torme Way and Paradise. The nearest access to Las Vegas Boulevard will be at Spring Mountain and Mel Torme near Fashion Show Mall (for eastbound) and on Desert Inn Road at Channel 8 Drive or at Spring Mountain and Valley View (for westbound). Expect east-west trips to take longer than regularly scheduled.

• ROUTE 206 will be on detour in the downtown area between Rancho Drive and Maryland Parkway. There will be no service on Charleston between Maryland Parkway and Rancho. Expect trips between the BTC and Charleston to take longer than regularly scheduled.

• ROUTE 207 will be on detour in the downtown area. Route will use Main Street between Bonneville and Stewart. There will be no service in the medical district (UMC). The closest stop for the medical district will be Alta at Shadow Lane.

• ROUTE 208 will be on detour in the downtown area. There will be no service on Clark Street or Bonneville from the BTC to Maryland Parkway. Route will use Main to Stewart to Maryland Parkway.

• ROUTE 215 will be on detour in the downtown area between the BTC and Stewart at 4th Street. Route will use Main between Stewart and the BTC.

• BOULDER HIGHWAY EXPRESS (BHX) will have disrupted service downtown. The closest stops to the downtown hotels will be at the BTC and Stewart near 4th.

• CENTENNIAL EXPRESS (CX) (MAJOR DETOUR) will not serve the Fremont Street area. The closest stop will be at the BTC. The nearest access to the Strip will be on Mel Torme near Fashion Show Mall.

• DOWNTOWN & VETERANS MEDICAL CENTER EXPRESS (DVX) will be on detour downtown between the BTC and U.S. 95. Route will use Main between the BTC and Stewart.

• HENDERSON & DOWNTOWN EXPRESS (HDX) will have interrupted service downtown. The closest stops to Fremont Street will be at the BTC or near Las Vegas Boulevard and Stewart.

• SAHARA EXPRESS (SX) eastbound will be on detour between Rancho and Paradise. Westbound will be on detour between Paradise and Teddy Drive. There will be no service along Sahara between Palace Station and Paradise. The closest stop to Las Vegas Boulevard (the Strip) will be at Paradise. Expect east-west travel in this area to take longer than regularly scheduled.

• WESTCLIFF AIRPORT EXPRESS (WAX) will be on detour in the downtown area between the BTC and US-95. Route will use Main between the BTC and Stewart. Route will not serve Tropicana at Las Vegas Boulevard. To access Las Vegas Boulevard (the Strip), use either the Deuce on the Strip or the SDX from the BTC.

For more detour information, visit the RTC's website.