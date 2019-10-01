LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is once again offering transportation to Vegas Golden Knights home games during the 2019-2020 season.
The Golden Knights Express is back this year, with routes available from several areas of the valley to T-Mobile Arena, according to a news release. Fares for the four routes are $2 each way, with free parking at five park-and-ride locations.
Sierra Gold, 6515 S. Jones Blvd., will be the new starting point for the service in the southwest.
All routes will pick up and drop off fans at a stop near T-Mobile Arena where Frank Sinatra Drive connects with an access road just north of the Excalibur Hotel & Casino parking garage, the release said. The arena is about a 10-minute walk from there.
Golden Knights Express routes
Route 605 – Summerlin Golden Knights Express
- Starting point: Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa (11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada, 89135)
- Departure times before puck drop: 1 hour 55 minutes, 1 hour 35 minutes, and 1 hour 15 minutes
- Estimated length of ride: 35 minutes
Route 606 – Henderson Golden Knights Express (2 park and rides)
- Starting point: Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino (2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy., Henderson, Nevada, 89052)
- Departure times before puck drop from Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino: 1 hour 55 minutes, 1 hour 35 minutes, and 1 hour 15 minutes
- Estimated length of ride from Green Valley Ranch Resort: 30 minutes
- Additional stop: PT’s Ranch (2430 E. Pebble Rd., Henderson, Nevada, 89074)
- Departure times before puck drop from PT’s Ranch: 1 hour 45 minutes, 1 hour 25 minutes, and 1 hour 5 minutes
- Estimated length of ride from PT’s Ranch: 20 minutes
Route 607 – Centennial Hills Golden Knights Express
- Starting point: Santa Fe Station (4949 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89130)
- Departure times before puck drop: 1 hour 45 minutes and 1 hour 25 minutes
- Estimated length of ride: 35 minutes
Route 608 – Southwest Golden Knights Express
- Starting point: Sierra Gold, (6515 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada, 89118)
- Departure times before puck drop: 1 hour 35 minutes and 1 hour 15 minutes
- Estimated length of ride: 20 minutes
Each route will depart from the arena approximately 20 minutes and 30 minutes after the game ends, the release said. Routes 605 and 606 will also have a third departure 40 minutes after the game.
