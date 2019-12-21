LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said it would be offering free rides on all its transit routes on New Year's Eve.
According to RTC, passengers can board any vehicle without a pass or having to pay a fee, from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 till 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. The offer is valid for all of RTC's 39 routes in the Las Vegas area.
Riders were advised by RTC to plan for extensive transit detours on New Year's Eve due to celebrations on the Las Vegas Strip.
Transit service to both the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas are offered by RTC at various locations:
- SOUTH: South Strip Transit Terminal (6675 S. Gilespie St.) via the Strip and Downtown Express (SDX) and Maryland Parkway Route 109.
- NORTHWEST: Centennial Hills Transit Center and Park & Ride (7313 Grand Montecito Pkwy.) via the Centennial Express (CX)
- WEST: Westcliff Transit Center and Park & Ride (25 S. Durango Dr.) via the Westcliff Airport Express (WAX)
Additional RTC routes were scheduled to run on a 24-hour schedule or with extended hours, including the Strip and Downtown Express service, which will run from midnight to 3:30 a.m.
For more information, visit RTC's website.
