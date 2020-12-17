LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will offer free rides on all routes for New Year's Eve celebrations in the Las Vegas area.
Free rides will be available from 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year's Day. The free rides will be available on the RTC's 38 fixed routes, including those with service on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas.
HOLIDAY HOURS
For the holiday season, the following days will operate on a Sunday schedule, according to RTC:
- Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24
- Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25
- New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31
- New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
COVID-19 SAFETY
RTC said it will continue its COVID-19 safety measures through the holiday season, including:
- Enforcing the governor's statewide mask mandate.
- Providing more space on routes by incorporating as many larger, high-capacity 60-foot or doubledecker buses as possible, even on routes that do not typically need them.
- Reducing close-proximity seating on buses by installing signs on seats that prompt riders to sit farther apart.
- Adding extra buses into circulation when buses on routes begin to get crowded.
- Using operator safety doors regularly to promote distance, as well as installing extensions to those existing enclosures to provide an even more thorough layer of protection.
- Cleaning all surfaces inside the vehicles daily with hospital-grade disinfectant.
