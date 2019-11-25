LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Buses in the Las Vegas Valley will be getting some upgrades.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has been selected for a $7.475 million Bus and Bus Facilities Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to a news release. The RTC will use the money to replace and update security cameras and software on 811 vehicles in its fixed-route and Paratransit fleet and improve its bus washing system.
A new wash facility for its Paratransit vehicles will be built, and the existing wash facility will be rehabilitated, the release said. It is 10 years old and is the only such facility for all buses and Paratransit units. Both projects will take up to two years to complete.
“I am excited to be selected,” RTC CEO MJ Maynard said. “It’s an incredibly competitive national process and this funding is needed. I’m very proud of our team’s hard work and appreciative for the support of our congressional delegation allowing us to aggressively and successfully compete in the selection process. Providing the latest technology in onboard livestreaming security cameras and software supports our top priority to provide a safe and reliable transit experience for visitors and residents alike.”
Maynard said the new wash facility for the shorter 26-foot Paratransit units will free up the bus washing facility, which is designed for 40-and-60-foot vehicles.
Local sales tax contributed $4 million, bringing the total funding to $11.5 million, the release said. The grant-awarding process will take about three to six months.
