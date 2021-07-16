LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- RTC of Southern Nevada announced that it has launched a new digital tool to help riders who use the agency's paratransit services.
The myRTCpara website allows users to book new trips, check and cancel existing reservations, track vehicles, access estimated drop-off times and more.
RTC said right now the site is only available on computers and mobile browsers, but said it is working to create a mobile app to launch later this year.
RTC said paratransit certified customers can log into myRTCpara.rtcsnv.com to enroll and get started.
