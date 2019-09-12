LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- RTC is providing easier ways for people to get around downtown with their new electric bicycle bikesharing program that started three weeks ago.
Without breaking a sweat, the pedal-assisted, electric bike gives riders a faster, easier ride with less effort required.
There's 20 available to rent downtown at various RTC docking locations.
For a 24-hour pass it costs $5 a day, or a 3-day pass for $10 at any bike share kiosk. Monthly passes are also available online.
The 20 new electric bikes add to the current 180 regular bikes RTC has available.
