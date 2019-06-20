LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Route91Strong, an organization that was founded by survivors of the 1 October shooting, announced it would be donating the last of its $220,000 funds to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.
Route91Strong said the organization would be dissolving and their remaining funds would go towards the Resiliency Center. The organization added it is in the process of distributing funds to the final group of survivors in its queue.
"We wanted to help people in a truly meaningful way and were able to achieve that for over 150 survivors and their families with the generous donations from incredible caring people all over the nation," said Lisa Fine, president and CEO of Route91Strong. "It is now time for our team to get the necessary and critical healing and recovery we need in order to be able to help more lives in the future."
The donation will be made to help with basic needs, such as helping individuals with severe PTSD, those who are searching for work or may be struggling financially, the organization said.
The Resiliency Center announced it would begin offering financial assistance as part of its services and resources to survivors.
"Route91Strong has provided much-needed support to survivors, and we are honored to carry on its mission," said Tennille Pereira, director of the Resiliency Center. "We want survivors to know that help is available, and donors to know that their funding is still impactful. Above all, we want to recognize the tremendous work the organizers of Route91Strong have done and wish them well as they begin their healing journey."
The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is located on 1524 Pinto Lane and is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
