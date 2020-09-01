LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews responded to a vacant house fire in the central Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning.
Clark County Fire Department said the fire started around 10:20 a.m. at 1015 June Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road.
CCFD said the fire was at an advanced stage when crews arrived, compromising the structure and making it unsafe to enter. Firefighters began attacking the fire from the yard before the roof collapses at the rear of the house.
After the main body of the fire was out, crews attacked from all four sides of the house to fully extinguish the blaze. The fire was considered "knocked down" around 10:50 a.m. and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue assisted on scene.
CCFD said crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. The estimated damage was not available Tuesday afternoon and no injuries were reported.
(1) comment
Good job fire company! Probably the same old homeless story ,& property owners will make out from the insurance claim! To many loser homeless druggy bums roaming around town !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.