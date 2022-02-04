LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas is partnering with Smith's Food & Drug Stores for the organization's 21st annual food drive.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., RMHC volunteers will be at Smith’s stores throughout Las Vegas and Henderson, sharing wish lists with shoppers and collecting food, gift cards, and cash donations for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.
Those interested in helping before or after Feb. 5 can also help the organization by purchasing a Smith's Gift Card online, making an online donation, or utilizing RMHC’s online wish list to shop and deliver the items to the Ronald McDonald House.
More information on the event can be found at https://rmhlv.org/food-drive.
