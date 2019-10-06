LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A rodeo bull escaped its enclosure Sunday morning in the northeast valley, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
Officers were called to the area of East Owens Avenue and Betty Lane, near North Nellis Boulevard, just after 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler said.
The bull was corralled by officers in the same area and was held while Animal Control responded. The bull's owners also responded and were able to lasso the animal.
According to Boxler, the animal was safely placed into its trailer and no injuries were reported.
Roads in the area had reopened by 12:30 p.m.
