Victims of airline Thomas Cook's abrupt bankruptcy, Sharon Cook and Andrew Aitchison thought their dream wedding was ruined when they were left stranded in Liverpool just days before they were set to tie the knot at in Las Vegas.
To their surprise, their trip was saved thanks to Caesars and Delta Air Lines. The two companies teamed up to make sure the couple — and their 14 guests — had a truly unforgettable wedding on Wednesday.
Not only were they treated to upgraded accommodations on their flight and hotel room, the couple also had a pretty special guest "crash" their nuptials — Strip headliner Rod Stewart.
As the couple's ceremony concluded, Stewart and three string musicians appeared and performed a special acoustic version of "Have I Told You Lately." He then invited the entire wedding party to attend his show at at the Colosseum.
