LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The founder of popular restaurant chain Roberto's Taco Shop died last week, according to a press release.
Dolores Robledo, 90, died July 14, according to the release. Dolores opened the first Roberto's Taco Shop with her husband Roberto in 1964 in San Diego.
"Since then, Sra. Dolores had been sharing her love for family and authenticity through each meal served," the company said in a release. "She has left the legacy of her love and perseverance. The way she touched lives will remain ongoing.
"Dolores Robledo will be deeply missed. Please keep her family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time," the company said.
Roberto moved to the Las Vegas Valley in 1990 and opened 57 Roberto's locations in Nevada, with most in the Las Vegas Valley.
Dolores was the mother to 13 children and had 39 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation services for Dolores will be held July 29 in California, followed by a mass and committal service on July 30. Her full obituary can be found online.
