LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Roads were closed on the west side of the valley Wednesday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the scene at North Town Center Drive and Anasazi Drive about 12:12 p.m.
Northbound Town Center was closed at Anasazi, and southbound Town Center was closed at the roundabout. All traffic was blocked, Metro said.
The female pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma with nonlife-threatening injuries, Metro said. She was in critical but stable condition.
It did not appear the accident would turn fatal, though Metro's fatal detail was called, Metro said.
Impairment was not suspected as a factor in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.