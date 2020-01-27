LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A $5.6 million pavement preservation project at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area will begin in early February.
The project will include cleaning, patching, resurfacing and re-marking roads and parking areas at Katherine Landing, Temple Bar, Eldorado Canyon, South Cove and the park headquarters and warehouse complex, according to a National Park Service news release.
The work is scheduled to take place during the day on weekdays through April, the release said. During construction, visitors may experience short delays along roads, and parking areas may be closed for a limited time.
This project is being funded by the Lake Mead National Recreation Area cyclic maintenance fund and Federal Lands Transportation Program, according to the release. The contractor is VSS International, Inc., from West Sacramento, Calif.
This is the second phase of the park’s pavement preservation project. Phase one was completed last year.
