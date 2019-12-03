LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal wrong-way crash early Tuesday morning that closed the highway for 10 hours and led to further road closures.
NHP said the crash happened on northbound I-15 and Charleston Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Trooper Travis Smaka said a Jeep driving the wrong way crashed into an Amazon tractor trailer. That collision caused the Amazon trailer to hit a UPS trailer.
The driver of the Amazon trailer was taken to University Medical Center. The two people inside the UPS truck stayed on scene and were uninjured, Smaka said.
Smaka said a nearby taxicab was also hit with flying debris from the crash, but there was no major damage and the driver was uninjured. There were about 20 gallons of fuel in roadway from the crash. Hazmat crews helped clean the fuel spill.
Troopers are waiting on a toxicology report to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash, Smaka said.
"It's not normal for someone to be out on the highway. We have a lot of wrong-way crashes here in Las Vegas," Smaka said. "Especially in the overnight hours. One is too many."
NDOT said roads were reopened from the crash just after 1:30 p.m.
NDOT said I-15 northbound would be reduced to two lanes between Charleston and Sahara from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday for additional repairs.
"Tonight and tomorrow night although, there is a chance of rain so there is a possibility that it could get pushed to a third night but we're hoping to get it all done in two night -- weather permitting," NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.
He said the diesel is corrosive to the materials used on the valley's roadways. However, the overnight work is only a temporary fix until spring, Illia said.
"Due to the low temperatures we will need to come back in the spring when it's a little warmer to do a permanent fix."
