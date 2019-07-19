LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A road-rage incident led to shots fired Friday morning in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood.
At 7:06 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to a road-rage incident involving two vehicles.
A suspect in a gray Ford 150 intentionally rammed the victim's Toyota Camry as the victim was driving home, Metro said.
A resident of the area appeared to become involved in the altercation and fired an unknown number of rounds at the fleeing road-rage aggressor's vehicle, Metro said.
Preliminary information indicates no injuries occurred. Both the apparent aggressor of the road-rage incident and the citizen that fired the rounds fled the scene before officers arrived.
Detectives are on the scene.
