LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors released a report on Friday that showed the rising prices for houses in the valley has slowed down.
GLVAR reported the median price for existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through an online listing service during August was $305,000. Compared to the median price for August 2018, which was $295,000, the price rose by 3.4 percent.
The median prices for condos and townhouses sold this August was $177,000. According to GLVAR, the price went up by a little more than four percent compared to August 2018.
Before prices slowed down, local home prices had been steadily rising since 2012, GLVAR said. The median price of a single-family home peaked at $315,000 in June 2006 before the recession.
Local home prices hit a post-recession bottom of $118,000 in January 2012, GLVAR said.
"If you look at a graph of our local home prices over the past 15 years or so, it looks like a roller coaster, soaring through the mid-2000s and then falling during the Great Recession before ramping back up from 2012 until now," GLVAR President Janet Carpenter said. "If you look at it that way, I guess you can say we're coasting along right now."
GLVAR reported a total of 42,876 local property sales in 2018, down from 45,388 in all of 2017. According to Carpenter, 2019 has been trailing last year's sales pace.
The total number of local homes, condos and townhouses sold during August was just under 4,000, compared to a year ago, August sales were up 3.1 percent for homes, but down 5.1 percent for condos and townhomes, GLVAR said.
By the end of August, GLVAR reported 7,765 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer, which is up about 33.5 percent from August 2018. For condos and townhomes, the 1,860 properties listed without offers in August represented a 57.1 percent increase from a year ago.
While the local housing supply is up from a year ago, Carpenter said it's still below what would normally be considered a balanced market. At the current sales pace, she said Southern Nevada has about a 2.5-month supply of homes available for sale.
Homes and condos are selling at a slower pace than last year at this time, according to GLVAR. In August, 74.6 percent of all existing local homes and 71.5 percent of all existing local condos and townhomes sold within 60 days.
That compares to one year ago, when 87.5 percent of all existing local homes and 90.2 percent of all existing local condos and townhomes sold within 60 days, GLVAR said.
