LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rio Las Vegas will be renovated and rebranded under Hyatt Hotels.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation on Thursday announced it was entering into a franchise agreement of Dreamscape Companies LLC to lead the renovation of Rio.
The company said the 2,510-room hotel will be rebranded into multiple Hyatt full-service brand flags. One of the towers will become a 1,501-room Hyatt Regency hotel upon completion while the other rooms are expected to be branded or affiliated with other Hyatt brands upon renovation.
“We are thrilled that Dreamscape will help us bring multiple Hyatt full-service brands to Las Vegas, starting with a Hyatt Regency hotel, which we believe will deliver on the Hyatt Regency brand promise of creating meaningful connections in modern spaces designed for sharing, socializing, and collaborating,” Hyatt's VP of real estate and development Kimo Bertram said in a statement. “We know Las Vegas is an important destination for our guests, World of Hyatt members, and customers, and this project is a significant step for Hyatt as we continue to grow our brands in markets that matter most to our loyal travelers.”
Redevelopment will include the gaming, retail, food, spa and fitness and pool areas. It wasn't immediately clear if the property would still operate as a casino.
Caesars Entertainment sold the Rio in Dec. 2019 to Dreamscape Properties for over $516 million.
The announcement did not give a timetable for the renovations or the reopening of the property.
