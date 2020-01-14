LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A rideshare app for kids, HopSkipDrive, moved into its second week of service in the Las Vegas Valley.
The company has about 100 local drivers. Roughly 90% of the drivers are women, according to CEO Joanna McFarland on Tuesday.
McFarland said more than 100 riders used the service since it launched.
“We’re currently in 12 cities Las Vegas being the newest location,” McFarland said. She described the app as a rideshare service with care-giving as a central focus.
Drivers go through a 15-point certification process before they are cleared to work for the company, they previously told FOX5. Requirements include fingerprinting, background checks and at least five years care-giving experience.
While the service centers around child care, the county regulates it as a rideshare.
The Nevada Transportation Authority assessed the company’s business model and determined that it should be licensed as a Transportation Network Company (TNC). The county followed the state’s lead, according to Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa.
As the app starts out, drivers are predominately servicing at-risk youth. The county approved a $250,000 budget for a one year contract allowing care drivers to transport children in the child haven shelter for a year with the option to expand the contract.
“Its been great,” Care Driver Diedre Foster said. “The kids have been great and I feel like I’m doing a service.”
While the service is available valley wide, there are some restrictions. Users of the app have to schedule rides eight hours in advance.
“Ninety Percent of kids activities are prescheduled so it works out for most families.”
