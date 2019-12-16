LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A ride-hailing service for kids is coming to the Las Vegas Valley. Hop Skip Drive confirmed it will start Clark County in January.
“We knew there was a great need for working parents on a day to day basis,” Hop Skip Drive senior vice president of sales Toby McGraw said. “It was founded by three working moms who had a goal to transport their own students to and from school and soccer practices.”
The company, comparable to other ride-hailing platforms, currently operates in 13 cities in eight states. McGraw called it a "safe, dependable transportation solution that both schools and families can depend on" to get kids where they need to go.
Rides start at $17 and increase based on distance and time. Families who carpool can also share rides.
“I would be probably be one of their first customers and one of their best,” Las Vegas mom-of-four Mia Wolfe said.
Wolfe, who is a real estate agent, said she is constantly juggling her work schedule with her children’s extra-curricular activities. There had been times where she has brought her children to open houses when their schedules overlap.
“One time my husband was out of town and my son had a soccer game,” Wolfe recalled. “I had to run to the soccer game, grab [my son], and take him straight to the open house. If had a service [like Hop Skip Drive] that would be amazing.”
However, not all parents were open to the idea.
In a mom group on Facebook, one user told FOX5 she would never use it. Another mom called the service "risky," saying she would never put her kids in a car with a stranger, regardless of their certification.
“One of our company values is that safety is everything,” McGraw said. “All of our drivers have to pass a very rigorous certification process. This includes background checks.”
Among qualifications required in the company’s 15-point certification process, drivers must have five years of experience as a caregiver and must undergo fingerprinting and regular DMV checks.
McGraw also said company staff meets every driver in person and does a face-to-face orientation.
“A lot of our drivers have worked in schools previously, they’ve worked in assisted-care facilities, they have a natural inclination of supporting our youth and elderly population.”
Additionally, parents will be able to track the location and speed of the ride, and so will company staff.
Representatives with the company are expected to meet with the county commission to discuss a $250,000 contract with the Department of Child and Family Services to transport foster youth from their home placements to the school.
The contract will go before the board for final approval Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.