LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A retired Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with soliciting a child for prostitution, according to court records.
Kirk Reed Hooten, 51, was booked on Nov. 21 into the Clark County Detention Center, but was released the next day after posting a $10,000 bond, court and jail records showed.
Officer Larry Hadfield with LVMPD said Hooten joined the department in February 1994 and retired in April 2019. He said Hooten left the department willingly, with no issues.
According to the Las Vegas Police Protective Association's website, he served as director of the association as recently as May 2018. LVPPA president Steve Grammas could not be immediately reached for comment.
Hooten is expected in Las Vegas Justice Court on Nov. 25 for a status hearing, according to court records.
(1) comment
Cops today are worthless
