LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said retired Captain Larry Burns died at the age of 61 on Thursday. He was a member of LVMPD for 27 years.
Burns served as Captain of the Bolden Area Command before retiring in 2013.
"He was best known for his work on the Safe Village Initiative in Sherman Gardens, which helped improve the lives of residents there by addressing longstanding issues and building trust between the community and the police department," Las Vegas police said. "His work in Bolden Area Command won him a Department Commendation."
Burns worked as a lieutenant under Sheriff Douglas Gillespie for a short time and was the longest assignment SWAT commander from 2002 to 2009, LVMPD said. He ran for Sheriff in 2014.
"Burns was known for his warm and gregarious personality, his community service and his generosity," police said.
Burns is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Annie Burns, and their seven children, one of whom died before Burns. He has four grandchildren and was expecting a grandson before he died.
Las Vegas police said funeral services would be announced once more details were known.
