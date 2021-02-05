LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The COVID-19 vaccine has been a big talker over the past several months, but medical experts say it's still important to get the flu vaccine.
Hope Christian Health Center is hosting a resource fair Saturday, February 6. Low income families will be able to get free food, free flu shots, and free medical exams.
The fair begins at 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 3900 E. Bonanza Rd.
CEO Steve Flores said no one will be turned away.
