LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World Las Vegas is partnering with the Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series Las Vegas ahead of race weekend, Feb. 26 and 27.
Resorts World will be the presenting sponsor and host of the three-day Health & Fitness Expo, which will take place Thursday, Feb. 24 through Saturday, Feb. 26. The expo will be where runners pick up their race bib, explore interactive exhibitors, shop event merchandise and enjoy non-stop music and live entertainment.
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas 10K and half-marathon will take place on Sunday, Feb. 27 along the Las Vegas Strip. A live-feed of race footage will be streamed on Resorts World's West Tower on one of the largest LED building displays in the U.S., measuring 100,000 square feet.
Registration for the 10K and half-marathon as well as the 5K on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Downtown Las Vegas, are available on stripatnight.com.
