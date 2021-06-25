Resorts World Las Vegas Opening

People attend a party during the the opening night of the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel-casino, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The highly-anticipated Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip opened to the public Thursday night.

It comes after six years of construction and $4.3 billion. Resorts World features a 117,000 square-foot casino and 3,500 guest rooms. On the outside, you can't miss the 100,000 square-foot LED screen.

PHOTOS: Resorts World opens on the Las Vegas Strip

Inside, Resorts World has 40 restaurants, a theater that can hold 5,000 people, nightlife venues, giant pools, and a 27,000 square-foot spa. It also has two levels of retail space.

