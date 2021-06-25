A person walks through a casino area ahead of the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. Even the chips have chips at the newest casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip. When Resorts World Las Vegas opens to guests and gamblers late Thursday, card players will bet with house chips implanted with sensors at tables that take cashless transactions and track every bet, split, double-down and side wager. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A person walks through a casino area ahead of the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. Even the chips have chips at the newest casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip. When Resorts World Las Vegas opens to guests and gamblers late Thursday, card players will bet with house chips implanted with sensors at tables that take cashless transactions and track every bet, split, double-down and side wager. (AP Photo/John Locher)
People crowd the casino during the opening night of the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel-casino, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
"All interacting with each other and at certain points on the Strip, you'll see these shows in what we believe is the 'Bellagio Fountain' moment of the 21st century," Resorts World senior VP of operations Max Tappeiner said.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Even the chips have chips at the newest casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
The inside technology is on display too -- as a guest, you can check in on your phone and get basically anything you need with a mobile concierge.
A PIECE OF HISTORY
Before it was Resorts World, an iconic hotel sat on the same land.
In 1958, the site was home to Stardust. At the time, it was considered the largest hotel in the world with 1,000 rooms.
In 1985, Boyd Gaming purchased the property and started developing. The Stardust closed and was imploded four months later, as Boyd was planning for a new property called Echelon. However, the Great Recession hit, putting a stop to the property.
It wasn't until around 2013 when Gatling Company out of Malaysia started planning what is now Resorts World.
