LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World debuted to a private party and then the public Thursday night as the newest mega hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

It comes after six years of construction and $4.3 billion. Resorts World features a 117,000 square-foot casino and 3,500 guest rooms. On the outside, you can't miss the 100,000 square-foot LED screen.

Inside, Resorts World has 40 restaurants, a theater that can hold 5,000 people, nightlife venues, giant pools, and a 27,000 square-foot spa. It also has two levels of retail space.

A fireworks show launched outside just before the doors opened to the public. Then, thousands flooded in to catch a glimpse of the new resort.

TECHNOLOGY ON DISPLAY

The large LED screen outside of Resorts World gave passers-by a chance to see the fanfare, including a DJ set by socialite Paris Hilton.

The screen showing performances will be a regular feature and view from the Strip that Resorts World has high expectations for drawing crowds to the north side of the Strip.

"All interacting with each other and at certain points on the Strip, you'll see these shows in what we believe is the 'Bellagio Fountain' moment of the 21st century," Resorts World senior VP of operations Max Tappeiner said.

The inside technology is on display too -- as a guest, you can check in on your phone and get basically anything you need with a mobile concierge.

A PIECE OF HISTORY

Before it was Resorts World, an iconic hotel sat on the same land.

In 1958, the site was home to Stardust. At the time, it was considered the largest hotel in the world with 1,000 rooms.

In 1985, Boyd Gaming purchased the property and started developing. The Stardust closed and was imploded four months later, as Boyd was planning for a new property called Echelon. However, the Great Recession hit, putting a stop to the property.

It wasn't until around 2013 when Gatling Company out of Malaysia started planning what is now Resorts World.