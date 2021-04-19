LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another casino will join the Las Vegas Strip officially this summer.
Resorts World, the highly-anticipated casino on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, will open June 24.
“After years of planning and constructing this monumental property with some of the most innovative partners in the industry, Resorts World Las Vegas will redefine the hospitality standard in Las Vegas with unmatched dining and entertainment, more variety of hotel accommodations than anywhere else on the Strip, and the city’s most progressive technology,” President of Resorts World Las Vegas Scott Sibella said in a statement. “We are filled with gratitude and excitement as we approach our opening this June and hope to play a role in Las Vegas’s rebound after what has been an incredibly challenging year for the destination and greater hospitality industry.
Resorts World will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, gaming floor, numerous food and beverage options, a 5,000 person capacity theater, nightlife, retail and more. Guests can now book online at rwlasvegas.com or by callings 702-676-7000, or toll free at 844-436-8464.
