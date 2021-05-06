LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World Las Vegas is partnering with Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian.
Through the partnership, patrons would be able to use their Gemini crypto wallet to enhance the integrated resort experience.
“As the first ground-up resort development on the Strip in more than a decade, Resorts World Las Vegas is committed to integrating innovative technology conveniences across the resort to enhance the overall guest journey,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “By partnering with Gemini, a leader in cryptocurrency exchange, we are taking another step toward providing progressive guest experience solutions for today’s Las Vegas traveler.”
More details about the services that will be available will be finalized and announced in the coming weeks.
