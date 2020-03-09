HENDERSON (FOX5) -- City of Henderson officials addressed questions and concerns from hundreds of residents over a proposed AHL arena to replace the Henderson Pavilion.
City officials said if the plan is approved, the new 6,000-seat facility would be completed in 18 months.
“We would have Henderson’s first professional team,” said Asst. City Manager Kerr. “It certainly opens up to be able to do events in the summer and winter,” he said. City officials said the Henderson Pavilion is used more than 20 times a year; officials hope to use a proposed arena in much greater capacities for community events.
Officials said the cost to renovate the Henderson Pavilion would total $30 million. Working with the Golden Knights management would allow a private-public partnership for arena funding, Kerr said.
There is no estimated cost for the proposal of the arena.
A number of residents expressed vocal concerns over traffic from any major events. Possible city solutions to mitigate traffic concerns include 1,000 parking spaces, modifications to Green Valley Parkway, expansion of exit ramps and even a possible underground tunnel for traffic flow.
“I don’t think traffic is going to be as bad as they think. Underground? That would be cool,” said a resident who supports the arena.
City officials plan another open forum in the next few weeks to answer more residents’ questions. Comments can also be submitted online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.